Second Life nightclub up for an award

It may have been destroyed by cyber-vandals when it was first opened in 2006, but Wheelies, the virtual nightclub for people with disabilities, has been put up for a UK Catalyst award.

The virtual club's creator Simon Stevens, from Coventry, has been put in a short-list for the People's Choice Award that celebrates community on the web. Other entrants include: The Wiki Project, My Neighbourhoods, and

Boom! Boom!

.

Over the moon

Stevens himself is a sufferer of cerebral palsy and has a day job as an independent disability consultant and trainer. He set up Wheelies in 2006 in Second Life, which now has a worldwide membership of around 5,000 people.

Speaking to the Coventry Telegraph, Stevens said: "I'm absolutely over the moon that I've been shortlisted.

"I think it's really important to stay positive, set realistic goals and even set the odd ambitious one. If you go for it, you'll be surprised what you can achieve. I think it's really exciting that social technology is being recognised."