Gary McKinnon denied trial in the UK

After a long and protracted battle to be tried in the UK, Gary McKinnon has been told by the new British Supreme Court that his appeal has been turned down.

McKinnon is accused by his prosecutors of the "biggest military computer hack of all time" after he hacked into the US Army's computer system back in 2001.

McKinnon denies his involvement in the hack caused any damage and has pleaded that all he was looking for were secret files pertaining to the government's proof that UFO's exist.

In 2005 extradition proceedings began, and since then McKinnon and his mother have appealed that he stays in the UK to be tried for his crimes.

The Supreme Court revealed this week that it decided his case did not have "points of law of general public importance" – which essentially means his appeal would not be taken any further.

Devoid of humanity

Unsurprisingly, McKinnon's mother, Janice Sharp, is appalled at the result, berating the UK for handing over the hacker, stating: "No other country in the world would so readily offer its citizens to the US as sacrificial lambs merely to safeguard a 'special political relationship'.

"To use my desperately vulnerable son in this way is despicable, immoral and devoid of humanity."

Sharp is hoping to bring in the European Court of Human Rights to overturn the decision.

Because of this, Home Secretary Alan Johnson has staved off the extradition for a fortnight so there is time for a final appeal to take place.

Via the Guardian