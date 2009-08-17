Free 15-minute Avatar preview this Friday

Avatar to be shown in cinemas this week

Avatar, the 3D movie that marks James Cameron's return to the big screen, is to be revealed this Friday – in the form of a 15-minute snippet.

According to TotalFilm.com, On 21 August, Twentieth Century Fox will be screening first-look previews of James Cameron's 3D flick across the UK.

These preview screenings are open to anyone with an email address, but tickets will be ditched out on a first-come, first served basis.

The list of cinemas showing the event are as follows:

Cineworld Aberdeen

Cineworld Birmingham, Broad Street

Cineworld Brighton

Cineworld Cardiff

Cineworld Edinburgh

Cineworld Glasgow, Renfrew Street

Cineworld Sheffield

Odeon London IMAX Greenwich

Odeon London IMAX Wimbledon

Odeon Manchester Printworks

Odeon Southampton

Vue Bristol Cribbs

Vue London West End

BFI Southbank IMAX

Just log on to seefilmfirst.com and enter the following code: 302001. If you don't get into any of the screenings, don't fret as the Avatar's trailer will be unleashed 20 August, as will a rather cool-sounding 3D poster.

Find out more at www.avatarmovie.com.

Via Total Film