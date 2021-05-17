Where to watch Friends: Stream every season online

Friends is one of the most successful and iconic sitcoms of the last 30 years. Its six central characters - Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross - captured the hearts and minds of an entire generation across 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2004. Find out where to watch Friends online where you are.

In 236 episodes, Friends follows the developing relationships between all six characters, who live together in Manhattan, New York. As they help one another navigate modern life as 20/30-somethings, they encounter many unexpected comedic mishaps, career uncertainties, and romantic adventures along the way.

Since it originally ended, Friends hasn’t faded into the cultural wilderness. It still garners plenty of new fans and a Friends reunion is even scheduled to return in 2021, featuring all of the original cast.

Whether you’re keen to watch Friends for the first time or you’re a long-time fan who wants to revisit the fun, you can watch all 10 seasons on streaming services like HBO Max. In this article, we show you where to watch Friends if you’re in the US, the UK, Australia, or Canada.

Where to watch Friends online in the US

HBO Max currently has the rights to Friends in the US, so it is the best choice for streaming all 10 seasons. Although HBO Max costs $14.99 a month, it offers an expansive library of varied, great-quality content. Fans of Friends, for example, can also enjoy other popular sitcoms, like The Big Bang Theory and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. HBO Max is compatible with a variety of devices, including Apple TVs, Amazon Fire TVs, Fire Sticks, Samsung TVs, Roku devices, Google Chromecast devices, Chromebooks, iPhones, iPads, Android phones/tablets, Xbox consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Series X), Sony PlayStation consoles (PS4 and PS5), PC computers, and Mac computers. Besides HBO Max, you can access Friends on Sling TV, which is a live TV streaming platform that costs $35 per month to subscribe to and gives you access to over 40 channels. If you prefer, every season of Friends can be bought individually for $19.99 from Prime Video. You can also buy all 10 seasons as one-off purchases from Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and FandangoNow.

Where to watch Friends online in the UK

In the UK, the entire Friends saga is available to watch on Netflix. Although there isn’t a free trial, the basic plan costs just £5.99 per month, which gives you access to unlimited movies/TV shows in the Netflix catalog. Alternatively, every Friends season is available to buy as a one-off purchase for £14.99 each from Rakuten TV, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Where to stream Friends and watch every season online in Canada

Friends left the Canadian version of Netflix in early 2021, but it can now be found in its entirety on Crave. You can subscribe to Crave for CA$9.99 a month, and it comes with a seven-day free trial. If you wish to buy individual seasons of Friends on a one-off basis, all 10 are available to purchase for $14.99 each from the Microsoft Store and Apple TV.

Where to watch Friends: stream every season online in Australia