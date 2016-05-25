Olympic cyclists are training with these smart glasses ... and so can you

As if cycling gear didn't look sci-fi enough already, enter the Solos Smart Cycling Glasses - a high tech pair of smart glasses currently in the hands of pros and on its way to the public.

Designed exclusively for cycling, the smart glasses are assisting the US Olympic Cycling Team as they prepare for the upcoming 2016 Summer Games in Rio.

However, it's not just Olympians getting in on the smart shades - the device is also undergoing a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, with an expected release this October.

Smart eyes

Remiscent of Google Glass, Solos use an optics display to overlay information over the cyclist's vision as they ride, such as heart rate, speed, distance, and elevation.

The glasses can also track data on a dedicated smartphone app, as well as sync with other programs like MapMyRide, Strava and TrainingPeak.

Also similar to Google Glass is the shades' price tag. While not as costly as Google's take on eyewear, a pair of Solos sells for $500. It's a cost made a little more palatable by a 50% discount for the first 200 backers who sign up on Kickstarter, but still fairly steep for a pair of shades that only function when on a bike.