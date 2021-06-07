Vivo Y73 launch officially set for June 10

Vivo is set to launch a new smartphone in India called the Y73 which is part of the Y-series in the mid-range segment of devices in India. Before this, previous leaks shared some of the expected details of the device.

Now in an official tweet the company has announced the launch of the Vivo Y73 has been set for June 10 at 12 noon. According to previous leaks, the price of the device is expected to be around 20,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

The teaser image shared gives us a look at the rear panel of the Vivo Y73 smartphone. The rear panel of the device seems to feature a square-patterned texture. And it seems confirmed that it will come with a triple-camera setup.

Previous leaks suggested that the Vivo Y73 is set to come with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution. This display will have a 408PPI pixel density, along with HDR10 support.

On the inside, it comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, which is made using a 12nm fabrication process. The Vivo Y73 features a Mali-G76 GPU and like we mentioned earlier it will come with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

The smartphone will apparently support 3GB of 'Extended RAM' which we assume to be a reference to VRAM. Other storage options will include a microSD card slot. Adn for OS the Vivo Y73 will feature Android 11 based FuntouchOS 11.

On to the cameras, the smartphone will offer a triple-rear camera setup with a 64MP main sensor that has f/1.79 aperture, accompanied by a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, both of which will have f/2.4 aperture along with an LED flash. For selfies, it will have a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of battery, the Vivo Y73 comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. As for connectivity, it will support 4G bands, Dual SIM slots, 2.4/5GHz WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0. It has dimensions that measure 161.24×74.37×7.38mm, and weighs 170 grams.