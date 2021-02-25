Vivo V20 SE price in India slashed by Rs 1,000

Vivo V20 SE price in India has been slashed both on e-commerce sites and offline stores across the country. The device made its debut in India back in November 2020.

The Vivo V20 SE was launched for Rs 20,990 in India for the sole 8+128GB variant. The company has slashed the price by Rs 1,000 which brings the price down to Rs 19,990 and to the competitive sub Rs 20,000 segment in India.

The new pricing is currently live on Flipkart as well as Amazon. The Vivo V20 SE is available in Gravity Black and Aquamarine Green colour options. On Flipkart, you can avail Rs 1,000 additional discount with ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Vivo V20 SE specs

(Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo V20 SE sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel and in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the handset is powered by Snapdragon 665 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. To the front, you get a 32MP snapper housed in the dew-drop notch. The Vivo V20 SE is available in Gravity Black and Aquamarine Green colour options. The battery is rated is 4100mAh and supports Vivo’s 33W fast charging speeds. On the software front, it runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10.

The Vivo V20 is one of the three devices in the Vivo's popular mid-range V series in India. In addition to the Vivo V20 SE, the Vivo V20 Pro and the vanilla V20 are also available.

