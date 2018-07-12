Vivo Nex to be launched in India on July 19 starting at Rs. 48,990

After launching the Vivo Nex in China, the company had sent invites for the launch of its flagship device in India on July 19. Now, ahead of the launch, the device has been spotted on Amazon, revealing that it will be priced starting at Rs. 48,990 and will be sold as an Amazon exclusive in India.

The report by MySmartPrice has revealed that the company will launch the premium Nex S variant in India and not the Snapdragon 710 powered Nex A. Additionally, the device will be named as Vivo Nex, instead of Nex S. The timing of this leak is interesting as it has occurred on the same day that Oppo launched its Find X smartphone priced at Rs. 59,990.

Apart from revealing the price of the device, the leak has also revealed that the device will be available to pre-order on Amazon India starting on July 19 at 1 PM.

Vivo Nex Specifications

The Vivo Nex runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Funtouch OS 4.0 skinned on top and features a 6.59-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.

In terms of performance, the Vivo Nex is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. In terms of memory, the device is expected to be launched in two variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Vivo Nex features a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 4-axis OIS, dual LED flash and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device sports a 8MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo Nex is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charge support. Connectivity options on the device include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. Apart from the pop-up selfie camera, another USP of the device is its in-display fingerprint sensor.