Vivo Nex S scheduled to launch in India on July 19

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is scheduled to launch its latest flagship device, the Nex S in India on July 19. The company had launched the device earlier this month in China and India will be the second country for the device’s launch.

In China, Vivo had also launched the Nex A, a Snapdragon 710 variant of the device along with the Nex S, but there is no information whether the company will launch this device in India. At the moment, there is no information about the pricing of the two devices, but earlier reports had suggested that the pricing may start at Rs. 40,000.

Vivo Nex S Specifications

The Vivo Nex S runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Funtouch OS 4.0 skinned on top and features a 6.59-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED notch-less display with a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.

In terms of performance, the Vivo Nex S is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. In terms of memory, the device was launched in China in two variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Vivo Nex S features a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with 4-axis OIS, f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device sports an 8MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo Nex S is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with Fast Charge Support. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor unlike the Nex A that has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the device include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.