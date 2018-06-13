Vivo Nex S, Nex A announced with pop-up selfie camera, dual rear cameras and more

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo today announced two new flagship devices in China, dubbed as the Vivo Nex S and Vivo Nex A. The devices have been in the news for some time now after leaks of the device had revealed their design and specifications. Vivo had showcased the concept of the device dubbed as the Vivo Apex at the MWC 2018.

Vivo has said that the Apex S features a third generation in-display fingerprint sensor that is claimed to be 50 percent more accurate and 10 percent faster. The main highlight of the two devices is the 8MP pop-up selfie camera that reveals itself only when you open the camera app. Vivo has used precise micro-stepping motors with independent drive ICs and precision control algorithms to enable the pop-up camera.

Apart from this, the company has used Screen SoundCasting Technology to replace the traditional earpiece, which is similar to what Xiaomi has used in the Mi Mix 2. Vivo has hidden the light sensor at the bottom of the screen using ray data compensation algorithm.

Vivo Nex S, Nex A Specifications

The Vivo Nex S and Nex A run on Android 8.1 Oreo with Funtouch OS 4.0 and Energy UI skinned on top. The two devices feature a 6.59-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. The devices sport minimal bezels with the sides measuring 1.71 mm and the top measuring 2.16mm and have a screen-to-body ratio of 91.24%.

In terms of performance, the two devices are equipped with different hardware. The Nex S is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with Adreno 630 GPU and the Nex A is powered by the octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with Adreno 616 GPU.

In terms of memory, the Vivo Nex S has been launched in two variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. The Vivo Nex A on the other hand has been launched in one variant only with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Vivo Nex S and Nex A feature a dual camera setup at the back with a 12MP primary dual pixel sensor with 4-axis OIS, f/1.8 aperture, phase detection autofocus and a secondary 5MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, they sport an 8MP selfie pop-up camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo Nex S and Nex A are powered by a 4,000mAh battery with Fast Charge support. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0 LE and a USB Type-C port. While the Nex S sports an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Nex A is equipped with a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo Nex S 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,498 and the 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,998. The Nex A with 6GB RAM has been priced at CNY 3,898. Both the devices will be available in China starting from June 23.