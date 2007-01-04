CES 2007: View your PC's content on your TV

Quartics has developed a System-on-a-Chip (SoC) that can wirelessly link a PC with any TV or projection system. The company will launch the chip and other new products at CES .

Using the SoC chip, consumers will be able to view videos and movies stored on their computer on a TV, wireless access points, portable video players and mobile phones.

The SoC chip works with most video formats or codec, including iTunes, Microsoft Video, DivX, and MPEG2.

Other products to be showcased at CES include PC2TV , which transfers video content from a PC to other displays, and the Media Coprocessor, which decodes, encodes and transcodes media formats in real time.