Tottenham vs Brighton live stream: how to watch Boxing Day Premier League football online from anywhere

The Christmas period brings a veritable stocking full of football being exclusively broadcast in the UK on Amazon Prime Video. And you're in exactly the right place if you want to know how to live stream Tottenham vs Brighton today - no matter where on Earth you are.

The entire Boxing Day program of Premier League matches will be shown on the internet giant's streaming service including this clash between Jose Mourinho's North London outfit and the Seasiders.

Spurs will be wanting to maintain their encouraging form since the installation of their mercurial Portuguese boss, while Brighton will be lifted by their recent win over old enemies Crystal Palace.

Spurs vs Brighton live stream - where and when This Boxing Day match takes place at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, with kick-off at 12.30pm GMT in the UK, which is 7.30am ET, 4.30am PT in the US, and 11.30pm AEDT for those looking to tune in from Down Under.

The last meeting between the two sides back in October proved to be nothing short of a disaster for Spurs.

A double from Aaron Connolly plus a strike from Neil Maupay compounded an awful afternoon for the London side at the Amex Stadium which saw Brighton romp to a 3-0 win and Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris stretchered from the field after dislocating his elbow.

The heavy defeat contributed to the departure of Mourinho's predecessor Mauricio Pochettino while the injury sustained by Lloris is set to keep the French star on the sidelines for some time to come.

Will Spurs will make amends at home or will the hosts offer up a late Christmas present for the Seagulls? You watch all the action as it happens with our Tottenham vs Brighton live stream guide below. To find out how to watch the rest of the season's games, check out our guide on how to live stream the 19/20 Premier League football season.

If you're abroad this weekend but still want to watch your home coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked. It's really easy to do and stops you having to tune in to some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit.

How to stream Spurs vs Brighton live in the UK for free with Amazon

This match is part of the second batch of Premier League matches being shown exclusively in the UK by Amazon Prime Video this season. The internet giant has purchased exclusive rights to show all ten matches played on the 26 and 27 of December on its Prime Video streaming service, which includes this clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. You'll need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch these festive period games, with a year’s subscription costing £79 a year or £7.99 a month. And Christmas will be coming early if you’re a thrifty sports fan that’s new to Amazon Prime. That’s because Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to those signing up to the service for the first time. Amazon Prime Video is available via a wide array of apps and smart devices. If you've got a TV, Blu-ray player or other media player from the last couple of years chances are it'll have the Amazon Prime Video app either pre-installed or available from its app store. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Amazon coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Tottenham vs Brighton: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 season and kick-off for this game is at 7.30am ET, 4.30am PT with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (all of which have a free trial).

How to watch a Premier League live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. The network is set to show all 380 fixtures live including today's game, as is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Kick-off in Canada is at 7.30am ET, 4.30am PT. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Spurs vs Brighton in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including this Boxing Day clash. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Spurs vs Brighton: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch today's game live, with kick-off at 1.30am NZDT on Thursday morning. Spark has the rights to show all 380 games live and is offering a one-month free trial, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Tottenham vs Brighton in India

Star Sports Select HD 1 is the place to tune in if you're in India for this match, with coverage starting as 6pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.