The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones will indeed launch in India soon

Sony today unveiled its new flagship headphones for the season - the WH-1000XM4 in global markets. Unlike the last time, they will be coming to India very soon.

The new high-end wireless headphones will launch in India in the month of September. No retail price has been suggested. In other markets, it sells for $349, which converts to around Rs 26,000. In case you can’t wait, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are currently available for Rs 19,990.

Sony WH-1000XM4 specs and features

Sony’s fourth-gen noise-cancelling headphones’ selling point is unsurprisingly the noise cancellation capabilities. Each can comes with two microphones to capture, analyze and cut out external noise in real-time. Sony says that the WH-1000XM4 deliver the company's "best-ever noise-cancelling performance, reducing high and mid-frequency sounds". The tried and trusted QNe1 processor is now joined by a new SoC to improve the noise cancellation by constantly sampling ambient audio and creating accurate anti-noise.

There aren’t many changes to the design. We’re looking at a familiar overhead design with a plastic frame and leather padding. There’s also a 3.5mm jack for wired connections as well as a USB Type-C port for charging. There is no official water-resistance though.

A new Precise Voice Pickup technology should help with your voice as well, whether it is for calls or voice commands. You can also place your hand over the right cup to let ambient sound to pass through, useful to quickly follow a conversation or an announcement. Another new feature is wearing detection, where the Sony WH-1000XM4 can recognise if it is worn or holstered by using proximity sensors and accelerometers. The battery life is quoted to be around 30 hours.

Another nifty addition is Audio Upscaling, which uses Edge-AI technology to "rebuild audio lost during digital compression for a full-fidelity experience". The usual slew of 360 Reality Audio support, Bluetooth 5.0, LDAC and DSEE are also present.