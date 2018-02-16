The all-screen Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is reportedly a flagship-killer sporting Android Oreo

Back in 2016, Xiaomi's original Mi Mix was the smartphone that arguably kicked off our current obsession with bezel-less designs. It was followed-up last year by the even more gorgeous Mi Mix 2 – and now the Chinese phone-maker is reportedly working on a new follow-up that's said to pack some seriously impressive specs under its hood.

According to discoveries made by XDA Developers based on firmware files obtained by XDA Senior Member duraaraa, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is definitely in the works, and will be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 845 chipset, also known as Qualcomm's fastest processor to date.

Based on an exclusive phone wallpaper obtained by the site, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is expected to sport a FHD+ (2160 x 1080) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, just like its predecessor. Also unchanged from last year's version is its 3,400mAh battery.

The phone will also reportedly run Android Oreo right out of the box, and is said to boast similar AI-based scene recognition camera features as the recently-released Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro.

Xiaomi the money

Though its devices are generally only available in the US, UK and Australia through the grey import market, Xiaomi's flagship phones have traditionally been surprisingly affordable.

At the time of its launch, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 was available for around $575 (around £430, AU$840) and can be picked up for even less now. It's expected this upgraded version will launch at roughly the same price point.

When you consider that the Mi Mix 2S could flaunt a top-of-the-line chipset as well as other features that present it as a cheaper alternative to the iPhone X and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9, a price point like that would be mighty tempting.

At this point, however, its final release date is still a mystery. We'll hopefully know more about the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S in the lead up to its official announcement.