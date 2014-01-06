LG unveils 105-inch 21:9 cinema style TV with eye watering price tag

We're sure we're not the only ones who want a home cinema, and thanks to the LG 105UC9 that dream can now become a reality - sort of.

At 105 inches the 105UC9 is going to be pushing the dimensions of most living rooms, but its 21:9 aspect ratio and Ultra HD 5120 x 2160 resolution means that movies will look damn fine.

Obviously standard TV shows are not shot in 21:9, so you'll be losing a lot of screen real estate when watching your 16:9 and 5:9 programmes - hardly seems worth the outlay if half the screen is going to be off most of the time.

No 4K or 3D? No problem

The 105UC9 uses LG's Tru-Ultra HD Engine which can upscale your non-4K media into something which resembles the next-gen resolution, plus the Cinema 3D feature allows you to fine tune the dimensional effect to suit your eyes - and it can even convert your boring 2D shows into fancy 3D offerings.

LG has overhauled its smart TV operating system and the 105UC9 runs the firm's new webOS platform, which makes it easier for you to find the content you want with services such as Netflix, CinemaNow, Hulu Plus and Facebook all included.

In terms of the LG 105UC9 release date it's still undecided, but that probably isn't a bad thing as you'll need to get saving to meet the $69,999 (£43,000, AU$78,000) asking price.