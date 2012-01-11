In pictures: Samsung UNES8000 LED TV series

Samsung's flagship television range of 2011, the 8000 LED series, was the best TV of last year and definitely in our list of the best televisions ever.

Because of this, we're glad that the Korean tech giant has decided not to mess with the design formula but just do enough tinkering to make you desire the set all over again.

Samsung has been rather savvy about its new TV range, and has even made the bold move to offer up a future-proofing feature with the television. This comes in the form of a slot on the back that enables you to swap out the TV's SoC (system on chip) when the time comes to upgrade and add extra processing power.

For now though, the TV's chip is more than adequate to power the UNES8000's bountiful features, including 3D viewing and smart TV functionality.

As well as looking good, the Samsung UNES8000 series is also one of the brainiest TVs around. This is because it comes packing gesture control and voice recognition.

Now you can change the channel by asking the television nicely - the command used is "Hi TV".

Samsung has also upgraded the Smart Hub connected TV feature and was quick to point out that there are now 1,400 apps for its TVs - proving that it's not just smartphones that can take a piece of the app pie.

One of these apps will be familiar to all - you can now play Angry Birds on the big screen.

Other than making the 8000 series a smidgen thinner, the look of the TV is the same - but you do get the added bonus of a lovely new stand.

The Samsung LED 8000 series UK release date and price haven't been made official, but expect the TV to be in the shops come April.