Sony Xperia Compact fans get ready – new handset teased for IFA 2019

It looks like a Sony Xperia Compact smartphone is in the works, over a year and a half after the last one was released, which is perhaps the biggest news for Sony smartphone fans in a long time.

That's according to the most trusted source possible – Sony itself. The company posted a short video on its Instagram page, which is pretty undeniably teasing the return of the Xperia Compact range.

These are the best Sony phones

This is what we thought of the Sony Xperia 1

All you need to know about IFA 2019

While the video doesn't show a phone itself, it shows the words 'Xperia in the palm of your hand' which isn't really open to interpretation. This is followed up by "IFA 2019 Berlin 13:00 CET," so we know we'll see the phone at upcoming electronics trade show IFA 2019. Sony notably forgot to name a date, but we can fill in that blank: Sony's press show is on September 5.

Xperia excellence, in the palm of your hand. Join us September 5th for #SonyIFA #Innovation Sony Mobile A photo posted by @sonyxperia on Sep 2, 2019 at 4:34am PDT

We don't know much about the Sony Xperia Compact phone, because we've been hearing rumors about loads of different handsets from the company, so it can be hard to work out which is which. It's possible this device will be the Sony Xperia 2, which we're expecting to see, or merely a compact version of it.

The return of Sony's compact range of smartphones is big news, because they've proven hugely popular with phone fans. The last compact phone was the Xperia XZ2 Compact, which launched at the beginning of 2018, and the Xperia XZ3 from IFA 2018 had no compact alternative.

The Sony Xperia 1, which is a spiritual successor to the XZ3, had no compact version either, although the Xperia 10 was a more affordable version of it.

TechRadar is on the floor at IFA 2019, in order to report on all the latest news and rumors in the worlds of smartphones, speakers, TVs, computing and more, so stay tuned from September 4-11 for all the latest tech news.

IFA 2019 is Europe's biggest tech show. The TechRadar team is in Berlin to bring you all the breaking news and hands-on first impressions of new TVs, watches and other tech as they're announced.