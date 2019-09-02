Sony Xperia 2 leaked images and specs point to a smaller flagship

Despite probably launching this year, and potentially as soon as this month (September), we haven’t heard a whole lot about the Sony Xperia 2. Or rather, we hadn’t until now, as a major leak including specs and renders has just emerged.

Shared by WinFuture, the Sony Xperia 2 as shown here looks a lot like the Sony Xperia 1, complete with a likely 21:9 screen and full – but slim – bezels above and below it. The rear is once again home to three cameras, but this time they run down the left edge, rather than the center. This is in line with leaked case renders.

But while the design is seemingly similar, the size might not be, with the source claiming that the Sony Xperia 2 has a 6.1-inch 1080 x 2520 screen (down from a 6.5-inch 1644 x 3840 one on the Sony Xperia 1).

Sony Xperia '2' or not, this is what their new, smaller flagship looks like - official pics of the black, blue and dark red variants: https://t.co/1oX6Cntg7TAugust 31, 2019

That’s a bit of a downgrade, and as such, while we’ve been calling this the Sony Xperia 2, that might not actually be what it launches as. Names including the Xperia 1S and Xperia 1V have been spotted online, or this could alternatively land as the Sony Xperia 1 Compact or similar.

But screen specs aside this sounds like a flagship, with the source suggesting that it probably has a high-end Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the same camera setup as the Sony Xperia 1, meaning triple-lens 12MP, with one standard lens, one wide-angle, and one telephoto.

They also add that the screen is likely AMOLED and has support for HDR, and that – as the leaked renders show – the Sony Xperia 2 (or whatever this is) likely comes in black, blue and red shades, with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a single-lens selfie snapper, and a dedicated camera button.

Hopefully we’ll know how accurate this all is before long as it’s possible this handset will be announced at IFA 2019, which kicks off on September 6.

Via PhoneArena