Sony WH-1000XM3 vs Sony WH-CH710N: which noise-cancelling headphones are better?

Sometimes it can be hard deciding between two headphones, especially if said headphones have similar specs and come from the same manufacturer.

That’s the case for both the Sony WH-1000XM3 and Sony WH-CH710N, two of the latest over-ear, noise-cancelling headphones from Sony that were released in the last year.

The WH-CH710N might be appealing because of its low price and better battery life, but don’t count the WH-1000XM3 out - it supports Hi-Res Audio streaming through its aptX HD codec and does a better job cancelling out noise.

Not sure which one is right for you? Here’s a complete breakdown of the WH-1000XM3 vs the WH-CH710N.

What's better about the Sony WH-1000XM3?

So right off the bat, the Sony WH-1000XM3 are the true flagship Sony headphones. These are the top of their class, and currently hold the title of the best headphones in 2020… according to us, at least. The people who are most likely to want these are folks who are done buying cheaper headphones and are looking for something durable, comfortable and sound great. These headphones tick all of those boxes and while they’re a bit pricier than we’d like, you really do get what you pay for here.

In short, here’s why you’d pick them over the Sony WH-CH710N.

Better sound quality: Both headphones sound good, thankfully. Both will faithfully replicate your music and neither will have that gross hissing noise in between songs. They’re both solid, but the Sony WH-1000XM3 definitely sounds better, especially if you’re connecting them wirelessly to your Android device that supports the aptX HD or LDAC codec. These extra features help the headphones transmit Hi-Res Audio from the phone or tablet to the headphones without signal degradation - helping music sound as best as it possibly can over a wireless connection. So if you’re an audiophile, these are the headphones for you.

Better noise cancellation: On the flip side, the Sony WH-1000XM3 are also much better at keeping sound out thanks to their multiple microphones and powerful active noise cancellation tech. We couldn’t get an exact measurement of how much quieter they are, but with the Sony WH-1000XM3 it’s almost impossible to hear when someone is speaking to you while the CH710N only minorly reduces the volume of regular conversations. The CH710N will work in a pinch if you’re just about to get on a flight, but the Sony WH-1000XM3 are the only cans we trust to completely block outside noise.

Better design: Last but not least, we like the design of the WH-1000XM3 a bit more than the CH710N. That’s because the former has a slightly sleeker, more professional look to it and has metal hinges. The headphones also conveniently fold into a more compact form that fit into the hard carrying case that Sony provides with every pair of headphones.

What's better about the Sony WH-CH710N?

Although they’re not Sony’s premiere over-ear headphones, the Sony WH-CH710N are competitively priced and offer better battery life than Sony’s premium cans. You’ll get most of the same functionality as the WH-1000XM3 for almost half the price, which will definitely be appealing to most people. Don’t expect the same sound quality or noise cancelling ability, but expect some positives elsewhere.

Better battery life: The flagship WH-1000XM3 might sound better and have better noise cancellation, but they don’t last longer than the cheaper WH-CH710N that last for about 35 hours on a single charge. That’s 35 hours with noise cancellation turned on and listening at a medium volume - if you intermittently put the headphones down and pause your music, you could easily be looking at double that amount.

Better price: Probably the most important aspect of the WH-CH710N is its price - $199 (£130, around AU$300). That’s $80 less than the lowest price we’ve seen for the WH-1000XM3 that sometimes comes in at $279, and significantly less than its regular MSRP of $349. If you can’t possibly fathom dropping $300 on headphones, the WH-CH710N are a great value that will only go down in price as the year goes on.

Winner: Sony WH-1000XM3

We really liked Sony’s affordable headphones but for most folks we’re still going to recommend the WH-1000XM3, Sony’s flagship cans. Yes they’re more expensive and have a slightly shorter battery life, but you’re getting significantly better sound, better noise cancellation and a better overall design. We named these the best headphones of the year - and for now they’re going to retain that title.