Windows 10 Redstone 2 preview could be here sooner than you think

The fallout from the big Anniversary Update has barely settled, but already there are whispers on the Windows 10 grapevine that the first preview build of the Redstone 2 (RS2) version of the OS – the next major update due to land early next year – is in the pipeline.

In fact, the first build of RS2 is due to arrive very soon, and Windows Insiders could possibly be testing it later this week.

This speculation comes from the Twitter account of the Core Insider Program (as spotted by Neowin), which noted that build 14901 is coming, and said that: "Looks like you guys don't have that much time left to get the RS1 [Anniversary Update] related badges." Which implies the fresh preview version will arrive very soon.

PC and mobile release

The account followed up with a tweet which stated that the build will be released for both desktop PCs and smartphones.

Naturally, the denizens of Twitter badgered for any news on what features might be included in this update, but unsurprisingly no answers were forthcoming.

The recent Anniversary Update for Windows 10 has been fraught with a number of issues, including failures to install, and reports of causing freezing with some PCs post-installation, as well as some users finding it had removed Cortana from their desktops.

Which just goes to show with major updates like these, no matter how much testing you do, when you're rolling out over a huge user base there are always going to be some teething issues.