Browser-based Skype app coming to take on Google+ Hangouts

Microsoft looks set to head-off the threat presented by the Google+ Hangouts video conferencing functionality, by launching a Skype web app.

In its first major maneuver since paying a whopping $8.5 billion (£5.3 billion) for the popular VoIP client last May, Microsoft has issued a job posting vowing to bring the Skype experience to web browsers.

The posting asks for applicants with HTML5 experience, suggesting that it'll be compatible with Apple's Safari browser for iOS devices.

The posting reads: "Team at Skype is looking for passionate, team-oriented and self-motivated developers to help us bring Skype experience on to the Web. You will have a chance to integrate existing Skype solutions on to the web with the support of the backend services build from the ground up using latest Microsoft technologies. Result of your work will be used by hundreds millions of thankful users worldwide."

Next step

After taking flight on smartphones, games consoles and connected TVs, since its beginnings as a desktop client, heading to the web is the next logical move for Skype.

In one sense, Skype already exists on the web, thanks to its link-up with Facebook, but this appears to be a standalone web client.

The importance of a browser presence has taken on greater significance for Skype, in light of Google's huge push with the Hangouts feature on Google+ which threatens Skype's superiority as the video calling kingpin.

Via: Ars Technica