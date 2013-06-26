Google Now for Android can now tune into your favourite TV shows

Google has added new functionality to its Google Now app for Android, with one new card allowing users with connected TVs to learn more about their favourite shows.

The popular personal assistant app has been updated for US users to include a 'Listen in for TV show' button, which pulls in data about the programme the user is currently watching.

In a post on Google+ the company explained: "Just connect your Android device to the same network that your TV is on and tap 'Listen for a TV show' in Google Now. We will show you information, like where you've seen an actor in the cast before, or more information about the people mentioned in the show.

"So if you were watching Nik Wallenda cross the Grand Canyon this weekend, with Google Now, you could learn that the 'King of the Wire' in fact holds seven Guinness World Records, including highest bike ride on a high-wire."

Offers when you need them

The update to the Google Search app, which brings access to Google Now for Android phones on Jelly Bean 4.1 and above, is rolling out to the Google Play store today.

The new version of the app also includes a Google Offers Card, which will appear whenever users are in the vicinity of cafes, restaurants or retailers where they have valid vouchers.

"Now you can get reminders for your saved offers when you're near the store - right when you need it. Google Now will pull up the offer so you can use it quickly and easily" the company said.

The updates are only for U.S. users at the moment and Google did not offer a hint about when the new version of the app would be available in other territories.

Via The Next Web