Smart lock maker August widens the reach of its Amazon Key alternative

One of the big talking points of home security in 2017 was around the Amazon Key service, the one that allowed its delivery drivers to access your home while you were out.

And while the response was definitely mixed, that hasn’t stopped others from trying their hand at this service. August, a manufacturer of top-quality smart lock and video doorbell products has taken the opportunity of CES 2018 to launch its own rival service called August Access.

August Access works by giving delivery drivers a one-time access code, that means if they arrive to deliver a parcel while you’re out, they can input the code and let themselves in.

New, but not new

Similar to Amazon Key, August claims that for added protection you can watch the delivery happen. The promotional image attached to the press release shows a driver inside, but as the range currently only includes a doorbell camera, we’re not sure what level of security that brings once the person is inside your home.

Now, August Access isn’t technically a new feature. It’s existed in one form or another since 2015, and August was in the process of running a trial in 2017 with Walmart, before the company was acquired by Assa Abloy, one of the world’s largest lock manufacturers.

That acquisition means that this service is able to roll out to more than just August locks. It also includes Yale and Emtek, which are also Assa Abloy brands.

At present the service is only available in the US, and the first trusted partner is delivery service Deliv, which handles delivery for around 4,000 retailers including major names like Macy’s and Best Buy.

Customers will be given the option when checking out their basket to select August Access delivery, and then on the day of delivery the unique code will be sent to your driver. You just have to choose if you feel comfortable letting a stranger in your house while you’re not there.

Via TechCrunch