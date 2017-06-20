Samsung leaks Galaxy S8 Active on its own website

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active appears to be real, after the model ID associated with rumors around the rugged handset was spotted on the firm’s own website.

Uncovered by Roland Quandt, the model number of G892A is just one digit different to the phone its tipped to replace - the Samsung Galaxy S7 Active, which had a model number of the G891A.

While the idea of a more sturdy Galaxy S8 handset may draw interest, it's worth noting that 2016's S7 Active only made it to the US - with most of the world missing out.

It's not clear whether Samsung will be just as picky as to where it sells the Galaxy S8 Active, but if you live outside the US you probably shouldn't get too excited just yet.

The curved display from the Galaxy S8 may be lost for its rugged incarnation though, with rumors pointing to a flat screen and slightly bulkier dimensions.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active SM-G892A mentioned on Samsung's website: https://t.co/spMSFkRjXJ / App list: (PDF) https://t.co/J6eJLfLV9qJune 19, 2017

All but certain

The Galaxy S8 Active has been rumored on a number of occasions, and it's even had its own image leak, but the significance of this news is the fact it's coming direct from Samsung's own website.

This all but confirms the existence of the handset, and while it's not clear when Samsung plans to release the phone we don't think the wait will be too much longer.

The S7 Active launched in June 2016, which means we could be just weeks away from the S8 Active turning up.

