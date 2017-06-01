Samsung launches Galaxy S8+ with 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and the S8+ have been available in India for quite some time now. However, the company didn’t offer the 128GB + 6GB RAM variant in the region. But that changes today with the Korean manufacturer officially announcing this particular storage and RAM variant in a Midnight Black variant.

The phone will be sold via online and offline retailers shortly starting June 9. The company mentions that the handset will be available for pre-booking via Flipkart and Samsung’s own online shop starting June 2 i.e. tomorrow. The handset will set you back by Rs 74,900 and the company will offer a free wireless charger with all pre-bookings.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

“The resounding success of the recently launched Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S8+ underscores the unmatched superiority of Samsung in the premium smartphone segment. The new Galaxy S8+ variant with its best in class 6GB RAM & 128GB internal memory, will give our consumers the freedom to do infinitely more. It is the ultimate device for power users who aspire to explore new possibilities, are always on top of their game and for whom multi-tasking is a way of life,” said Mr. Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Barring the storage and the RAM, the phone has no other changes compared to the standard Galaxy S8+. It’s a bit surprising that the company waited this long to bring this variant to the markets. Some customers who have already purchased the S8+ in a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant might not be too pleased by this.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ hardware specifications:

Display: 6.2-inch (2960x1440) Super AMOLED panel

Dimensions: 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1mm, 173 grams

Processor: Exynos 8895 Octa

Camera: 12MP f/1.7 rear camera, 8MP f/1.7 front camera

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB (expandable via microSD)

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

Battery: 3,500mAh

Connectivity: 4G LTE