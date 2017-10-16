Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ price cut in India

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ prices have been cut in India, making the company’s latest flagship smartphones slightly more affordable ahead of the festive season. The Korean giant has cut the prices of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ by Rs. 2,000, after a Rs. 4,000 price cut last month. Apart from these two devices, Samsung had cut the prices of the Galaxy S8+ 6GB variant as well by up to Rs. 9,000 since its launch in the country.

Festive discounts or permanent price cuts?

The slashed prices of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ seem to be permanent, but Samsung has timed these cuts just in time for the festive season in the country. The company had earlier cut the prices of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ by Rs. 4,000 ahead of the Navratri festival, and this new price cut is timed keeping Diwali in mind. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom revealed the new price of the phone on Twitter.

Samsung had launched the Galaxy S8 at Rs. 57,900 and the Galaxy S8+ 4GB variant at Rs. 64,900 earlier this year. Later, the company also launched the 6GB variant of the Galaxy S8+ at Rs. 74,900. Since then, the regular Galaxy S8 and S8+ have received total price cuts of Rs. 6,000, while the Galaxy S8+ 6GB variant has seen a price cut of Rs. 9,000.

Samsung has seen great success with the Galaxy S8 flagships this year, especially after the Galaxy Note 7 failure last year. Featuring a near bezel-less design, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ feature Quad HD+ 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Super AMOLED displays respectively. The phones are powered by Exynos 8895 octa-core processor and run on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ feature a 12MP dual pixel rear camera and an f/1.7 aperture, along with an 8MP front camera with smart auto-focus.

These price cuts on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are live on Samsung’s official online store and Flipkart as well.