Samsung Galaxy S21 series now available for purchase in India: Price, specs and offers

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is now available for purchase in India. Announced globally on January 14, the Galaxy S21 trio - the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra went on pre-order a couple of weeks back. The devices are now available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores across India.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 was the first major global launch of the year. Along with the launch of Galaxy S21 smartphones, the company also unveiled the Galaxy Buds Pro earphones with active noise cancellation and the SmartTag location trackers.

Samsung Galaxy S21 pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India Model Configuration Price S21 8GB + 128GB Rs 69,999 8GB + 256GB Rs 73,999 S21 Plus 8GB + 128GB Rs 81,999 8GB + 256GB Rs 85,999 S21 Ultra 12GB + 256GB Rs 1,05,999 16GB + 512GB Rs 1,16,999

The Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at Rs 69,999 while the Galaxy S21 Plus starts at Rs 81,999. The top of the line Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price starts at Rs Rs 1,05,999. For now, you can avail up to Rs 10,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards depending on the model you choose. will be eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 10,000.

Samsung Galaxy S21

(Image credit: Samsung)

The cheapest of the trio, the Samsung Galaxy S21 features a flat 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. There’s a triple camera setup on the back with a 12MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with a 120-degree field-of-view and an optically-stabilized 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Selfies are handled by a 10MP punch-hole selfie camera too. It opts for a glasstic back to achieve a weight of just 170 grams. The entire package is also IP68 water-resistant. The battery is rated at 4,000mAh.

Read our Samsung Galaxy S21 review

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is almost identical to the younger sibling with a couple of changes. The display now is a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup is similar to the one found on the Galaxy S21. It also houses a much bigger 4,800mAh battery with support for faster wired and wireless charging.

Read our Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the new top-of-the-line flagship with a large curved 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a QHD+ resolution (3200x1440), and a refresh rate of 120Hz. As for the camera system, there is an improved 108MP primary image sensor and f/1.8 aperture followed by a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP short telephoto lens with 3x magnification, a longer 10MP f/4.9 10x telephoto camera that can zoom up to 100x. To the front, there is a 40MP camera.

Other features include a 5,000mAh battery, IP68 rating, 4K60 recording across all cameras, and most of all, and S-Pen support.

Read our Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review

Check out Samsung Galaxy S21 on Flipkart | Amazon Check out Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus on Flipkart | Amazon Check out Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra on Flipkart | AmazonView Deal