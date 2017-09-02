Samsung Galaxy Note 8 India: Launch date and price

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2017 held in New York, Samsung finally took the wraps off its most awaited flagship of the year, the Galaxy Note 8. The frenzy around the phone is not just because of it is mighty and succeeds the most gorgeous phone (Galaxy S8) present in the market, but also the nosiness around the Note 7 blast fiasco made us wait to see how well does Samsung wrestle out of that nightmare.

No doubt, the Note 8 is an unexcelled phone in terms of power and features. But you must note that this will not come easy on your pockets for sure. Galaxy S8 Plus, which is currently selling for Rs 64,900 can give you a hint that the Note 8 is going to come with a swollen bill that'll hurt thrifty shoppers a bit.

And we fully expect the Note 8 to be a tad more expensive. It always includes an S Pen stylus and comes with a dual-lens camera and a bigger screen.

That's going to drive the Galaxy Note 8 price up, at least for three quarters after the launch or maybe till the next Note comes in.

How much will Galaxy Note 8 cost in India?

Update: According to a report from BestSmartphoneUnder, the Galaxy Note 8 will be priced at Rs 74,900 (Approx. $990) and the phone will be available exclusively on Amazon.

The Note 8 is price starts at £869 for 64GB in UK and various sources claim the starting price in US to be $950. Looking at the pattern that Samsung follows, there are high chances that the smartphone will be launched at Rs. 69,900 in India.

What makes us say this? If you go back in time and notice, the Galaxy S8 Plus was launched in US with a price tag of $850 that converts to approx. 54,500 and the phone was launched at Rs 64,900 in India. Similarly, the US price of the Note 8 is $950 which turns out to be approx. Rs 60,800. If we are doing our maths right, the Note 8 could be carrying the aforesaid price tag of Rs. 69,900.

When is Galaxy Note 8 coming to India?

Update: The pre-registration of the Samsung Galaxy Note8 in India has begun for on Samsung’s official website.

According to the latest rumours, the Galaxy Note 8 will be available for pre-booking from September 11 onwards on Samsung online/offline stores along with Amazon.in.

Again, there is no official confirmation from Samsung about the Galaxy Note 8 India launch, but we earlier expected the Note 8 India roll out to commence in the second week of September (September 11). The Note 8 is likely to start shipping from September 25 onwards.

We are keeping a close check with the Samsung team in India, we'll be adding official updates about the Galaxy Note 8's price and India launch.