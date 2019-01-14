Samsung Galaxy M-series confirmed to be announced on January 28 in India

The long-rumored Samsung Galaxy M-series smartphones are finally confirmed to be making their way to India. Samsung has announced that the smartphones will be catered towards millennials and will be unveiled on January 28 in what will be the global launch of the series. It is also confirmed that these phones will be available on both Amazon and Samsung Online stores.

The Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 are said to feature “powerful displays, cameras, batteries, and processors”. This could also mean that the company might also jump into the "specification war" in the budget segment to topple Xiaomi, which has been known to offer high-end specifications at a minimal price point.

OEMs like Asus and Realme followed a similar strategy in 2018, which eventually worked for them, and Samsung as an established player is capable of turning things around with a better hardware proposition. Until now, the company is said to be focusing on “end user experience”, but seems like it’s time to top that experience with the best hardware components.

Samsung also revealed to Reuters that India will be the first country where the M-series will debut. The budget-oriented series is to go head to head with the current leader Xiaomi to regains its lost spot in the segment. More so, because Samsung’s Indian market share by shipments in the segment has taken a dip as per a Counterpoint report.

India has been Samsung’s biggest market even before the arrival of Android and till now, it’s one the key players in the Android smartphone market. Last year, the company opened the world’s biggest mobile phone manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Delhi followed by its biggest offline store in Bengaluru. This gives us a hint of how India has been among the company’s highly focused regions.