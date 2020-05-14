Samsung Galaxy A21s leak shows a cheap phone with a massive battery

The Samsung Galaxy A21s looks set to be even cheaper than the Galaxy A51 (above)

If you’re after a new Samsung handset but can’t stomach the price of the Galaxy S20 then the brand might soon have a new option for you, as a big leak has revealed the Samsung Galaxy A21s in full – a phone with a big battery and some similarities to the Galaxy S20, but with a much lower price.

Roland Quandt (a reputable leaker) acquired full specs and loads of renders of the Galaxy A21s for Winfuture.de (a German tech website), revealing that the Galaxy A21s will apparently have a 6.5-inch 720 x 1600 screen, a 5,000mAh battery, 3GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of storage, and an Exynos 850 chipset. That’s a new chipset which is apparently octa-core, with a maximum clock speed of 2GHz.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A21s is said to have a quad-lens rear camera, with a 48MP f/2.0 main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide one, along with two other as-yet-unknown lenses. On the front there’s apparently a 13MP snapper, with the Galaxy A21s also said to have a microSD card slot, NFC, Android 10, and a headphone port.

This is the Samsung Galaxy A21s. All specs and a ton of real actually official not-just-the-front or some-fake-made-by-a-store-out-for-clicks pics: https://t.co/YybhFAVUApMay 13, 2020

Moving on to the design, you can see from the renders that the phone has an all-screen look, with a punch-hole camera in the top left corner and a slim bezel below the display.

The back meanwhile houses the quad-lens camera in a large block, and there’s also a fingerprint scanner on the rear. The Samsung Galaxy A21s is said to be made of plastic, 8.9mm thick, and weighing 191g.

As for the all-important price, that’s said to start at just around €199 (roughly $215 / £175 / AU$335). The phone will apparently land towards the end of May, though it’s not yet clear which regions will get the handset. But if yours is among them then it could be a compelling cheap phone.

As ever with rumors we would take all of this with a pinch of salt, but it lines up with another recent Samsung Galaxy A21s leak so there’s a good chance this phone is real and about to launch.