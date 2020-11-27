Super League Grand Final live stream 2020: how to watch Wigan vs St Helens anywhere

And then there were two. The top two, in fact. Wigan finished the regular season in first, with St Helens right behind with the same win percentage as Warrington, but by far and away the league's best points scored percentage. You can follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Super League rugby Grand Final live stream and watch Wigan vs St Helens online from anywhere tonight.

These two clubs share 125 years of mutual hatred. In fact, this is the fixture that's said to have coined every sports fan's favourite word: derby. The stage is set beautifully, with both coaches able to pick from a more-or-less fully healthy roster of players, and club legends Sean O'Loughin and James Graham both set to hang up their boots after tonight's game. Whichever way this goes, it's going to be seriously emotional.

Wigan vs St Helens: Rugby Super League Grand Final live stream Wigan Warriors vs St Helens kicks off at 8pm GMT at KCOM Stadium in Hull, England. That's 3pm ET / 12pm PT in the US and a 7am AEDT Saturday morning start in Australia, Full TV and streaming options are listed below, and by using a good VPN, you'll be able to watch your preferred rugby Super League Grand Final live stream from anywhere in the world.

Wigan and St Helens played twice since the Super League restart, taking a win apiece, but the Saints' 42-0 stuffing of the Pies at the end of September is the game that really sticks in the memory.

Adrian Lam fielded a much-changed side, which included six debutants, in order to rest his key men for a Challenge Cup semi-final they'd go on to lose to Leeds. But the Warriors got their own back on St Helens turf a month later, romping to an 18-6 victory to take top spot in the league table.

These two have been the standout teams of this season, and although finals don't always measure up to the hype, this one really could be a belter. You can watch all the Super League Grand Final action live, no matter where you are in the world right now, by following our Wigan vs St Helens live stream guide below.

How to watch Wigan Warriors vs St Helens from abroad

If you want to watch UK rugby league action, there are plenty of Super League live stream and TV options available in countries all over the world - and we've recommended some of the best places to start below.

But while they're all great options that have been vetted by rugby league fans like ourselves, you still might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds and we can help you get back to your preferred rugby league live stream in no time at all.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Rugby Super League Grand Final live stream: how to watch Wigan vs St Helens in the UK

Folks in the UK need a Sky Sports subscription to watch Wigan Warriors vs St Helens. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT and coverage will start at 7pm on Sky Sports Arena, with streaming available via the Sky Go app for customers. If you don't already have Sky and aren't up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV, whose Monthly Sports Pass is by far the best value option, especially if you follow other sports like football, F1 and the NFL. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only want to watch the Super League Grand Final, but it's not nearly as friendly on the pocket. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on your Sky Go app or on Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream the rugby as if you were at home.

St Helens vs Wigan live stream: how to watch rugby Super League Grand Final 2020 in the US

Fox Sports has the rights to the Super League Grand Final in the US, and you can watch St Helens vs Wigan Warriors on Fox Soccer Plus. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET/12pm PT, and coverage gets underway 30 minutes earlier. If you don't have cable, you'll need to consider getting your live sports action via an over-the-top streaming service. Of the many options, we reckon the best solution for most St Helens and Wigan fans is FuboTV, as it offers a FREE 1-week trial and lets you add Fox Soccer Plus for just $6 extra on top of its base package price of $59.99 a month. Remember, whichever service you trial or choose, you can take your favorite sports streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch the 2020 UK Rugby Super League Grand Final: live stream Wigan vs St Helens in Australia

Fans of UK Super League rugby Down Under can tune into the Wigan Warriors vs St Helens Grand Final on Fox League - available through Foxtel. Kick-off is set for 7am AEDT on Saturday morning (November 28). You'll need its sports package added on to the base package, so don't expect it to be cheap. However, there's a 10-day FREE TRIAL you can take advantage of, so at least you'll know what you're getting. If going all-in with Foxtel isn't for you, then the alternative is an over-the-top streaming service - and Australia has one of the absolute best when it comes to sports. It's called Kayo Sports and it offers comprehensive coverage of all the games aired on TV by Fox. The difference is it's cheaper, coming available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussie rugby league fans, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more.