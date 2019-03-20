Revamped iPod Touch rumored to launch today

The iPod was a revolution in portable music players, and rumor has it that while the iPod Nano and the iPod Shuffle have long since been benched, Apple might be announcing a refreshed version of the iPod Touch today.

The company is expected to announce the new iPod Touch via a press statement, as they did with previous low-profile announcements of the new iPad Air, iPad mini, and iMac, according to a Macrumors report.

The information reportedly came from Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with a good history of Apple leaks. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith also discovered references to a refreshed iPod Touch among the iOS 12.2 code back in January.

In theory, iOS 12.2 references four new iPads in WiFi & Cellular variants (perhaps mini, and 9.7"?), all without Face ID, and a (seventh-gen?) iPod touch with no Touch ID nor Face ID pic.twitter.com/xiJN6kmmTeJanuary 25, 2019

The new Apple iPod touch is expected to have an A10 Fusion or A11 Bionic processor, to keep up with future iOS updates. The design is still unclear: will Apple keep the thick-bezels in order to mark the difference between its iPhone and iPod, or will the company embrace the iPhone's notched design- or will we get a completely new full-screen design taking advantage of swipe gestures of the iOS?

The current generation iPod touch comes with a tiny 4-inch Retina display and a home button with Touch ID. It packs Apple’s old A8 chip, and also features an 8MP rear camera. The report suggests that the official announcement about the new iPod touch is slated for today. So it won't be long before we see what changes that Apple aims to bring to its music streaming device.