Hands on: Xiaomi Redmi Go review

The Redmi Go is Xiaomi's most affordable phone ever and comes with stock Android goodness. It is loaded with features that are more than enough for a basic user who is taking the plunge from feature phone to a smartphone.

Xiaomi’s first smartphone to run on Android Oreo (Go Edition) has made it to India. The Redmi Go is made for people who want to transition from using a feature phone to a smartphone. Interestingly, the Redmi Go is now the most affordable Xiaomi phone in India at Rs 4,499.

With the toppings of stock Android goodness, the Redmi Go makes a case for itself in the entry-level smartphone segment and let’s have a look at it briefly.

Redmi Go is priced at Rs 4,499 and its first sale will be held on March 22 across Flipkart, Mi India Store and Xiaomi partners.

Design

The Redmi Go has a very compact form-factor and upon first look, it does not seem to be cheap. It’s got a solid build courtesy of aluminum alloy chassis and the brushed aluminum finish on the back. The phone has a certain heft and it certainly does not go for the sleek profile that we have seen with other sub-Rs 10,000 phones. To give you an idea, the Redmi Go is 8.4mm thick. Its back panel is slightly curved towards the edges which enables easy grip.

The volume buttons and power key are located on the right edge while the dual SIM card slots and microSD card slot are situated on the left edge. There’s a speaker unit on the bottom adjacent to the USB 2.0 charging slot and a 3.5mm jack on top.

Display

Redmi Go features a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display. To provide additional protection against regular drops, the display is layered with Gorilla Glass 3 2.5D glass.

For its asking price, there’s little that we expect from the phone’s display but it is not bad at all. In addition to that, it packs in features like ambient display and night light which are a bonus. In our little time with the phone, the display looked bright with vivid colours. However, we’ll reserve our judgment until we get to review the Redmi Go.

Camera

Being an entry-level phone, the camera on the Redmi Go is also pretty basic. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. The camera can record videos in full high definition, supports Auto HDR and AI Beautify mode for selfies among others.

In our limited use, the cameras performed decently while we did notice that the pictures came out to be a bit grainy. It was an indoor location which was not very optimal to test the photography skills of the Redmi Go.

Performance

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 chipset, coupled with a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4GHz forms the beating heart of the Redmi Go. It is backed by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage which can further be expanded by up to 128GB via microSD card. There’s a dedicated microSD card slot on the Redmi Go which is a welcome addition.

During our use, the phone felt snappier and smooth which performing general actions. The stock Android loaded onto the phone does make things easier as it is specially optimized for budget phones. In addition, the Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) supports Google’s Go suite of apps which are light on the storage and are equally well optimized to perform smoothly. The phone comes pre-loaded with a couple of these apps.

We did notice one odd thing about the Redmi Go. It does not come with the stock Android launcher and instead runs Mint Launcher. While the Mint launcher allows users to customize the phone with themes and icon packs, we’re not sure at the moment whether it affects long-term performance.

Battery

Redmi Go draws power from a 3,000mAh battery which is claimed to provide up to 10 days of standby time and upto 12 hours worth of calls or 78 hours of music and 5 hours of video playback.

Early Verdict

With a big 5-inch display, decent cameras, tried and tested the efficiency of the Snapdragon 425 coupled with Android Oreo (Go Edition) and 3,000mAh battery, the Redmi Go is the perfect package to be your first smartphone. We’ll test the phone further for our full review so stay tuned for that.