Price drop - Get your Vivo Y50 or Vivo S1 Pro for Rs.1,000 less

When the Vivo Y50 was launched back it June, it probably set the trend of having big batteries on budget devices. Today, with competition hotting up in the segment, Vivo decided to drop its price by Rs.1,000. Alongside, it also effected a similar price drop for the Vivo S1 Pro, which had launched this January.

The price cuts, which were officially announced earlier today, are now reflecting both on the official website as well as on the eCommerce partner sites such as Amazon and Flipkart. While the Vivo Y50 is now available at at Rs.16,690 for the only variant with 8GB + 128GB, the Vivo S1 Pro can be bought for Rs.18,990 for the lone 8GB + 128GB variant.

Vivo had effected a Rs.1,000 price cut on the Vivo S1 Pro model in March this year, but within a month, the prices went up to Rs.20,990 due to the upward revision of the federal government's goods and services tax (GST). Once again, the company had effected a Rs.1,000 price cut in July, taking it back to the launch price.

Price Drop on vivo Y50 (8+128GB) and S1PRO (8+128GB) w.e.f 15/09/2020.Model- Y50 8GB 128GB Old MOP - 17,990 New MOP -16,990Model- S1PRO 8GB 128GB Old MOP - 19,990 New MOP - 18,990 #Price Drop - Rs 1000/-.#vivoy20 to come in new 6/64GB variant soon...#VivoY50 #VivoS1PRO pic.twitter.com/RsLJqbZKn8September 15, 2020

Vivo S1 Pro specifications

The Vivo S1 Pro comes with a dual-SIM and features a 6.38-inch full-HD plus super AMOLED display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB of RAM. The S1 Pro has a quad-camera set up comprising a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary one and a pair of 2MP sensors that captures macro and bokeh shots. It uses a 32GB camera for selfies. It has a 4500mAh battery that supports 18W dual engine fast charging.

Vivo Y50 specifications

The Vivo Y50 is powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It flaunts a 6.53-inch Full HD+ panel with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. Vivo calls it an “iView” display. The device sports punch-hole camera on the right of the device which houses the front-facing camera. It houses a 5,000mAH battery with via Type-C interface.

In the camera department, the handset comes with a quad-camera array with a 13MP primary, an 8MP wide-angle lens, followed by a 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors. Over at the front, you get a 16MP punch-hole camera. The rear camera supports super night sight mode which will reduce the noise and outputs better low-light photos.

The company had success with its recent flagship Vivo X50 Pro device that received some decent reviews and saw robust sales in the category. The camera tech and the best hardware and design package of the smartphone came in for praise, as was the solid battery life and attractive display.

However, the Vivo V17 was seen as a next-gen design with last-gen internals though its pricing at Rs.21,990 in India meant that some of the older models had to take a price cut, which is possibly what we saw happen today. Given that the device did not receive a favourable review, it makes sense to push a device that was well received.