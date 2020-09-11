Official teaser confirms the Vivo V20 SE; Expected to launch soon

Vivo is set to launch the Vivo V20 Series during the upcoming festive season in India. While we knew that this series will have the successor of Vivo V19, a teaser shared by Vivo’s official Facebook in Malaysia confirms the presence of a certain Vivo V20 SE as well.

The teaser only shows the V alphabet in its colourful avatar and doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming device, however, it is almost certain that the V20 Series is expected to consist of three different devices - Vivo V20, Vivo V20 Pro, and Vivo V20 SE.

Apart from the official teaser, a tipster has hinted that the phone will be launched later this month along with the Vivo V20. In a series of tweets, Abhishek Yadav has shared various key specifications and some images of the upcoming device.

Vivo V20 SE Launching This Month Along With Vivo V20. https://t.co/QhrTnT8ZEZ pic.twitter.com/dvp4Ivnr4YSeptember 10, 2020

According to the leak, the Vivo V20 SE is expected to price the lowest in the V20 Series and is likely to come with a Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and will run Android 10 operating system. The phone is rumoured to carry a model number V2022 and has already been certified on TKDN, SDPPI and Geekbench hinting at the impending launch.



He has also shared a few images of the upcoming phone that shows the presence of a waterdrop notch display, prominent bezels at the bottom of the device, triple rear camera setup, and USB type C charging port. Since it is expected to be a device targeting the mid-budget segment, it may retain the 3.5 headphone jack as shown in the leaked image. The leak also shows the phone in two different colours Sky Blue and Grey.

An earlier report by GizmoChina, also confirms the presence of similar hardware specifications though it adds that the phone may come with 33W fast charging solution.