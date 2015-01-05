Withings announces new Activité Pop watch

Hot on the heels of the Withings Activité, the company announced a new offering during CES 2015: the Withings Activiteé Pop.

The Activité Pop analog watch features a lightweight design that extends across the PVD-coated watchcase and the smooth silicone strap. The "Pop" portion of the name primarily refers to the watch's three new "Pop chic" colors: Azure, Shark Grey and Sand. More colorful watchbands will be available soon.

Like the Activité, the Pop is an analog watch with an activity and sleep tracker inside. The watch also automatically recognizes and tracks swimming and running.

The Activité Pop features two hand dials where one shows the time and a sub dial shows progression of specific activity goals with a percentage. The objective is set in the app and when the goal is achieved, the watch vibrates. Also like its predecessor, and all Withings devices, the Activité Pop syncs automatically with the Withings Health Mate app.

Want one?

The watch will be available early February 2015 and on Withings.com for $149.95 (about £96.41, AU$184.60). Global availability has not been announced yet.

Best Buy will be the exclusive USA launch partner for Activité Pop. The watch will be available immediately in very limited quantities on bestbuy.com on January 5, 2015 for $149.95 (about £96.41, AU$184.60). Activité Pop will be available at Best Buy stores nationwide and online in March 2015.

Activité Pop will only be available for iOS users at first, with an Android compatible version to follow.

Look out for our hands on with the Withings Activité Pop shortly

Techradar's coverage of the future of tech at CES 2015 LIVE is brought to you courtesy of Currys PC World. View Currys' range of Smart technology here and computing here.