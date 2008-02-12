Samsung announces MBP-100 Micro Projector

Samsung has been demonstrating a neat little pocket projector device that could easily be combined with a smartphone to help facilitate business presentations on-the-go without the need for a laptop and PowerPoint.

The device is called the MBP-100 and is capable of casting a 20-inch display from an attached mobile phone. According to Wired the MBP-100 is able to project a 10 ansi lumen beam that’s just about bright enough to work efficiently in daylight.

As many smartphones are now capable of executing dedicated presentation software such as Microsoft’s PowerPoint Mobile, the MBP-100 could well find a market with salesmen who sometimes need access to a projector, but don’t want to lug a full-size one around on their travels.

And, of course, some gadget-fiends will probably find the idea of projecting movies and videos stored on their phones irresistible too.

There are no details on how much the MBP-100 will cost, or even whether it will receive a UK launch. TechRadar did call Samsung’s UK PR agency, but we’re sad to report that they’d never even heard of it.