iPod docks come and iPod docks go. But this one from Griffin really caught our eye when we first saw it earlier, because it is both useful and well designed.

Griffin has launched its Simplifi dock in the US for $70, which also gives you a media card reader and USB hub.

The AC adapter will ensure that your iPod is always powered up for those (rare) occasions when you are nowhere near the computer.

We hope to see it arriving on UK shores sometime very soon. For now, check Griffin's site.