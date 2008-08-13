Polaroid preps digital instamatics

If you were sad to see Polaroid kill of its instamatic film earlier this year, then you will be happy to hear that the company plans to launch instant printing PoGo-enabled digital cameras soon.

Details on Polaroid's new 'digital instamatics' are currently pretty scarce, other than they are expected to hit the market at some point in 2009.

What we do know is that the new Polaroid will spit out slightly larger (4 x 3-inch) prints and Polaroid is petitioning the readers of Amateur Photographer magazine to find out what users want from a new digital instamatic.

Under-rated gizmo

The PoGo Bluetooth printer is one of the most under-rated gizmos of 2008 so far. It's expensive (well, at least the credit card-sized paper is), quite bulky (for something that claims to be portable, you'll need massive pockets), and looks a bit cheap.

It's a great device to show off to friends and family at parties with its potential for creating instant happiness. What more can one ask from a piece of gadgetry?

TechRadar has contacted Polaroid in the UK to find out more on the plans to fit cameras with the PoGo /Zink printing tech.