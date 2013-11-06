Pentax outs pair of zoom lenses, including one that can fit in your pocket

Right on the heels of launching a new flagship K-3 DSLR, Pentax is introducing two new lenses today.

One of the fresh additions coming to the company's lens line up is the HD Pentax-DA 20-40mmF2.8-4ED Limited DC WR. The first in Pentax's Limited Lens series, the 20-40mm (or the 35mm equivalent of 30.5-61.5mm) wide zoom lens has a variable f/2.8-4 aperture. It should sit nicely with the 55-300mm f/4-5.8 lens Pentax announced alongside the K-3.

With a maximum aperture of f/2.8 at 20mm, the new lens beats out Nikon and Canon, which are stuck at f/4 no matter what. It could be the ideal lens for Pentax photographers who like to shoot in the dark or starry landscapes at night.

Along with the wider maximum aperture, the 20-40mm lens was built with Extra-low Dispersion with a "HD coating," all to reduce chromatic aberration, ghosting, and flare. The lens also features a built-in AF motor and weather resistant construction in case you get caught shooting in the rain.

Puny lens

Small and pocket-able

The other lens Pentax introduced was the 08 Wide Zoom. When thrown on a crop sensor lens camera like the Pentax Q7, it has the equivalent zoom range of 17.5-27mm.

The Japanese camera company touts the 08 Wide Zoom as the smallest, lightest wide-angle zoom lens in the world - and it's certainly a lens you can fit in your pocket as it's just 20mm (or 1.5 inches) tall and 75 grams (or 2.6 ounces). It could be a great small lens for stowing a smaller camera into your bag everyday, or for taking pictures at tightly-packed parties and other confined spaces.

The lens is built with an aluminum barrel body with a Dual Super Aspherical glass element to help cut down on the distortion caused by having a wide lens. It also features a built-in neutral density filter - which blocks out light slightly, so prepare to bump down your shutter speed - and inner-focus mechanism that works fast and quietly with your camera's AF drive.

Pentax has priced the 20-40mm f/2.8 lens at £849.99 (about $1,367/AU$1,435) and the 08 Wide Zoom for £429.99 (about $691/AU/$726).

However, Pentax has yet to say when the lenses will be available in the UK, or if they'll be available elsewhere. Of course we'll update this article if we hear any news.