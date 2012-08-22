Olympus unveils 40x bridge camera

The new Olympus SP-820 UZ has a whopping 40x optical zoom capability

Olympus has revealed a new superzoom bridge camera to sit in its Traveller series of cameras with a 40x optical zoom lens.

Starting with a focal length that's equivalent to 22.4mm, the SP-820UZ is the widest angle bridge camera currently available on the market.

The 40x optical zoom extends all the way up to 896mm in 35mm terms. Super-resolution zoom is also included, which boosts the lens capability up to 80x, or 1792mm.

At heart of the camera is 14 million pixel CMOS sensor and a TruePIc V image engine, which in addition to still images are capable of delivering full HD video.

Other features include a 3 inch, 460k dot LCD screen, dual image stabilisation and Multi-motion Movie IS for capturing HD movies with reduced blur while walking.

Creativity

Fun and creative features include Smart Panorama, Face Detection, Scene Mode and a choice of twelve Magic FIlters along with Beauty Make-up Mode.

Super macro shooting from as close as 1cm is also possible, along with high-speed sequential shooting for fast-moving objects and high-speed movie recording for high-frame rate capture and super slow-motion playback.

The camera comes with a built-in flash, support for SDHC, SDXC and Eye-Fi cards and in-camera help guide.

The Olympus SP-820UZ price will be around £279.99 and it will be available from October.