Canon: DSLRs definitely still have place in the market

Despite launching a new compact system camera, Canon still believes there is demand for DSLRs

Canon, which launched its first compact system camera yesterday, the Canon EOS M, has said it still believes there's a big market for SLR cameras.

Predictions have been made that compact system camera sales will overtake DSLR sales across the globe by 2015, just as they already have in Japan.

Speaking to TechRadar, David Parry from Canon UK said, "That's a difficult one to call, DSLRs definitely still have their place in the market.

"They're incredibly fast to use manually, they still have a more advanced autofocus when dealing with things like fast-moving subjects, and obviously optical viewfinders are very handy, especially in bright conditions or when the subject is very far away."

Announcement

Canon was the last major manufacturer to launch a compact system camera to the market, joining the market with the EOS M which features an 18 million pixel APS-C size sensor, the exact same device as found in the company's EOS 650D DSLR.

Aimed at beginners, the M comes with a price tag of £769/$799, making it around the same price as the company's higher end entry-level cameras.

"I can't really comment on what's going to happen in the future," Parry continued, "But all I can say is that it's a really exciting time to be involved in photography."