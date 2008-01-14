Sanyo shows world's tiniest HD camcorder

Sanyo showed off what it calls the world's smallest and lightest HD digital camcorder at CES 2008 last week.

Weighing just 269g, the compact Sanyo Xacti HD1000 records video in 1080i HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels, interlaced) and also takes 4-megapixel digital still images. It feels incredibly light in the hand and, from what we could tell at Sanyo's stand at CES, offers crisp and clear recordings with good audio uptake.



Full 1080i HD recording

Movies are shot using MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 compression, enabling up to 85 minutes of 1080i video recording, or some five hours of TV-quality (640 x 480) video recording onto an 8GB SDHC memory card (should you have one). 1080i high-def footage is shot at 60fps.

The Xacti HD1000 boasts a 10x optical HD lens and a 2.7-inch widescreen LCD display which flips out from the camera and rotates up to 285 degrees on an axis. There's also a built-in HDMI terminal, improved ergonomics for one-handed operation and a new file saving application called Xacti Library, as well as TV playback functionality.

The Sanyo Xacti HD1000 is available now for $800 (£409).