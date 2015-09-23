Welcome to 2015, where selfies kill more people than shark attacks

The death of a tourist taking a selfie at the Taj Mahal yesterday has brought to light a startling fact: there have been more deaths related to people taking selfies than from shark attacks this year so far.

To put it in numbers, Mashable is reporting that there have been 12 selfie-related deaths this year, based on, at least, deaths that have been reported by publications around the world which can be easily searched for.

In comparison, according to the Shark Attack Survivors website, which aims to note all shark attack incidents around the world, lists eight shark attack-related deaths.

Serious business

Back in July, it was estimated that there has been up to 10 deaths and over 100 injuries related to people taking selfies.

It prompted the Russian government to put together a set of rules that show how a person can pose for the perfect selfie without endangering themselves.

The latest death occurred when a 68-year-old Japanese tourist fell down some stairs at the Taj Mahal while attempting to take a selfie.

Other selfie-related deaths include a teenager who climbed a railway bridge to take selfie, but fell and landed on electrical wires, as well as two young men, who pulled the pin on a grenade to take the perfect selfie.

Next time you take a selfie, here's a pro-tip: be mindful of your surroundings and don't put yourself in harms way.