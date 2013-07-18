TechRadar Reacts: HTC One Mini

The relentless march of the Mini Phones continues with the HTC One Mini, a not-so-mini version of the world's best phone, the HTC One.

But what do your faithful TechRadar writers think of this dinky new device? Let's find out, complete with knee-jerk scores out of five.

Gareth - Phones and Tablets Editor

What's really different about the One Mini apart from it being smaller? Not a lot – and I'm even a fan of that plastic edging, as it manages to offer differentiation without seeming cheap. Sure, there's a slower processor, lower-res screen and fewer fancy parts on the camera, but HTC has done the right thing and kept the core things that made the One awesome (BoomSound, UltraPixel, aluminium shell) and will be offering them at a lower price.

I do think 16GB of internal storage is just too low in this day and age – especially with all the Zoes and video highlights we can expect users to take. But overall, it's a stunning phone that has a real chance of cleaning up the mid-range market… and that's one that will include the 'cheaper' iPhone later this year.

Knee-jerk score: 4.5



Patrick - UK Editor in Chief

I'll start with the great big caveat that I'm highly unlikely to ever plump for the 'mini' version of the phone because I actively like a bigger screen, but from the looks of things the HTC One mini has a lot going for it. Making sure that it keeps the cool design of its big brother is a great move and, on the whole, the decision to make this look and feel like a different size option, rather than a class below, is a positive one.

Knee-jerk score: 4

Kate - News Editor

I don't know if you know this about me, but I am quite small. My hands are quite small and my face isn't much bigger. So when I was using an HTC One in the pub a couple of weeks ago my friends literally laughed in my tiny face when I put it to my ear because the handset is nearly as big as my head. So yeah, I'm in favour of the cut-down screen size. What I'm not in favour of is the cut-down storage size - it doesn't take long to fill up 16GB these days - or the still pretty hefty price tag. I could definitely live without BlinkFeed too, thanks. But it's a gorgeous looking phone and I really like the HTC One, so as long as that dual-core Snapdragon 400 can keep up with me, I'm on board.

Knee-jerk score: 4



John - Phones and Tablets Writer

I was impressed when I picked up the Galaxy S4 Mini last month as it was a great improvement on its predecessor but the HTC One Mini looks like its gone - and pardon the pun here - one further with its lush metal body and classy Sense overlay. For all the good things though I really wish there was a microSD slot as that 16GB of storage is going to fill up fast, especially if you're addicted to the Zoe and Highlights features. Oh, and I'm still not sold on the whole UltraPixel business, just give me an 8MP rear snapper thanks.

Knee-jerk score: 4.5



Hugh - Staff Writer

It's tough to find an argument against the HTC One Mini. By putting its bigger sibling in an even sleeker package - what's not to love? Given HTC's less-than-stellar profits for the second quarter, let's hope the Mini is here to give it a leg-up. Sure, there are still a few niggling issues with the Mini – the sliced storage is particularly annoying if you're a space hoarder like me - but if I ever break out of my iPhone ways, I guarantee this is the handset I'll be reaching for.