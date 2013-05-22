Supersized Nokia smartphone could land next year

Because the Lumia 920 is just too small

More and more manufacturers are going down the oversized smartphone route and if the latest rumblings are to be believed Nokia isn't far behind.

Those notions, however, are coming from the incredibly hit and miss Taiwanese site Digitimes which claims its industry sources have revealed Nokia will release its first phablet in 2014.

The supersized phone market is growing with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 2, Huawei Ascend Mate, LG Optimus G Pro and ZTE Grand Memo all sporting screens around the 6-inch mark.

For Nokia it would be an important space to break into as the Finnish firm seemingly has no interest in offering a full blown tablet device, so a 6-inch smartphone could be its key to continued growth and success.

Is bigger better?

No further details were provided on Nokia's supposed larger-than-life device, but the sources did mention that Chinese manufacturer Huawei is already planning another.

Apparently a 6.5-inch smartphone is under development in China, and if so it would dwarf Huawei's current big screen offering with the Ascend Mate packing an already huge 6.1-inch display.

There's no word on a release date for this handset, and pricing for both still remains a mystery - as does the legitimacy of these rumours - so we'll keep an eye out for more information over the coming months.