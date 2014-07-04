Sony Xperia Z3 leak reveals it may not get screen or processor bump

We've heard murmurings of the Sony Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact in recent weeks, and the former is now at the center of another leak.

This time XperiaBlog claims it's got hold of a screenshot from the Sony Xperia Z3 revealing the processor and operating system it's running.

The model ID of D6653 is also present in the shot, falling in line with its predecessor, the Xperia Z2, which is D65XX. Android 4.4.4 KitKat is also onboard, which isn't a huge surprise as Android L is still under development.

What's the point?

It's the processor which is the most interesting part of this leak however, as we're expecting flagship handsets launching later this year to come sporting Qualcomm's fancy new Snapdragon 805 processor.

However the screenshot points towards the current 801 chip that you'll find in the Xperia Z2, Galaxy S5 and LG G3 - meaning there's unlikely to be much of a step-up in performance.

And with the same report suggesting the Xperia Z3 will stick with a 1080p screen resolution rather than QHD, the only real change for the handset could be a slimmer, 7mm thick body.

Hardly seems worth it, but we may find out come September with a possible launch at IFA 2014 in Berlin.

Via PhoneArena