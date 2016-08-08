Sony's leaked Xperia XR looks suspiciously similar to a phone you can already buy

New leaks suggest Sony is ready to release another phone very soon - called the Xperia XR - but with specs very similar to its current flagship choice, the Sony X Performance.

That phone is currently sitting at the top of the Japanese giant's smartphone range, but with a seriously high price and strangely average specifications.

So the latest renders, shared by @OnLeaks, are a good look at the new handset - although that Sony Xperia XR moniker is apparently yet to be confirmed.

Seen it all before

Otherwise it's much as we've seen in earlier leaked photos, including a USB Type-C port and a slightly different design to the rest of the Xperia X range, with a flat top and bottom but rounded sides.

The renders don't show much new, but they line up with what we've seen before and @OnLeaks adds that the Xperia XR is apparently around 146.4 x 71.9 x 8.1mm, which would make it slightly longer and wider but slimmer than the 143.7 x 70.4 x 8.7mm Xperia X Performance.

Other recent rumors surrounding the phone include a 5.1-inch 1080p screen, a Snapdragon 820 processor and support for 4K video recording from both front and rear cameras.

Whether this will launch as the Xperia XR, the Xperia X2 or something else altogether remains to be seen, but for now it looks like the closest thing we're going to get to a Sony Xperia Z6.