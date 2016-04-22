Siri gets chatty about Apple's recycling robot for Earth Day

In celebration of Earth Day, Apple's digital assistant Siri is opening up about Liam – the company's automated system for taking apart and reusing iPhones.

All it takes to learn more about Apple's recycling initiative is a voice command. A quick, "Hey Siri, tell me about Liam," yields one of several quips Siri has on the brain regarding the robo-recycler.

Siri then follows up with a link to Apple's Renew program, where old iPhones, iPads, and Macs are taken apart to be reborn, shiny and chrome.

The program has also proven to be a massive financial success for Apple, with Liam taking back tens of millions of dollars in reusable materials just this year alone.

Apple has been no slouch in the past few weeks leading up to Earth Day, cross-promoting several products in the App Store with the World Wildlife Fund, literally going green in several Apple Stores, and promoting renewable energy in the data centers that handle your iMessages: