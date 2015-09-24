New LG teaser shows how "cutting edge" the V10 will be

LG is preparing for a New York City event on October 1 where it's expected the company will share full details for the V10 phone – and a new ad only adds fuel to the flames.

LG uploaded a teaser for the event to their YouTube channel that shows a girl with short hair cutting through it to make a sharp edge in the style before it turns into the V10.

The teaser is all kinds of awful, but it does give us a quick glimpse of the camera lens and the notification display along the top of the phone.

Straight edge

Everything we've seen of the V10 so far has been from leaks, so getting an official glimpse of the phone is a good sign.

Previous leaks suggest the LG V10 is set to have a 5.7-inch QHD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 chipset, 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

There will be a 16MP rear facing camera and a 5MP front facing version with a removeable battery and microSD thrown in for good measure.

YouTube : https://youtu.be/B3eHROVfFlA

All in all, the specs look quite similar to the LG G4 but the design is looking quite different. A slightly bigger display will be interesting and it has been a while since we've seen a larger phone from LG - roll on next week.

Via Android Authority